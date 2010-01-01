We are a married duo that love to make and create all types of art. Whether it’s working on our cement decorative objects, designing fun t-shirts, experimenting with resin, or using our circuit, we are always coming up with different ways to express ourselves.





At the moment we've been concentrating more on our cement pieces. Always working with new molds that provide some amazing decor that are perfect for home or office. We look forward to sharing more. Thank you for taking the time to stop by our store!





With our hard work and heart we bring you our art that is perfectly imperfect right from the start :)